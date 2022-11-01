Taylor Swift rules Billboard Hot 100 chart with 10 tracks on top

Taylor Swift rules on entire Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 charts

The American singer Taylor Swift is ruling over Billboards with her latest hit album Midnights.

The singer 32, reacted to her latest achievement of becoming the first artist in music history to top the entire Top 10 of the Billboard's Hot 100 charts.

Taylor took to Twitter on October 31, and tweeted about the joy she felt for adding a new feather in her cap.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100???" she wrote. "On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."

The superstar has taken the music charts by storm with the blockbuster release of her 10th studio album Midnights on October 21.

Taylor, 32, smashed records with 10 songs from Midnights, dethroned the rapper Drake, 36, who achieved nine of the Top 10 slots for one week in 2021.

In addition to Drake, Taylor also defeated The Beatles who are achiever of most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.