'The Crown' to show Charles, Camilla 'tampongate' phone call

The Crown's upcoming season will reportedly show the notorious phone call between Charles and Camilla.
The phone call, widely referred to as ‘tampongate’, was recorded by an amateur radio enthusiast who stumbled across the ‘two young lovers’ conversation while moving between audio channels.
During the conversation, the then prince told Camilla that he wanted to ‘live inside’ her.
According to The Telegraph, the content may appear "embarrassing" but it is intended to show the new King and Queen Consort’s affection toward each other.
The outlet reported that the call will recast “sympathetically as two young people in love”.
Meanwhile, an insider on Saturday night described the idea of including controversial scenes in the show as “crass” and “in bad taste”.
Meghan Markle’s close friend and her go-to designer dedicates his collection to Kate Middleton
Queen Consort Camilla’s rarely-seen kids attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19
Prince Harry is all set to ring in the new year with the release of his bombshell memoir on January 9, 2023
The heartrending limited series on Netflix stars Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandra.
Prince Harry's book’s title was recently unveiled which soon met with the criticism
George Floyd's family was mulling over suing Ye for $250 million for unfounded claims on Floyd's death