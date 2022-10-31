'The Crown' to show Charles, Camilla 'tampongate' phone call

The Crown's upcoming season will reportedly show the notorious phone call between Charles and Camilla.

The phone call, widely referred to as ‘tampongate’, was recorded by an amateur radio enthusiast who stumbled across the ‘two young lovers’ conversation while moving between audio channels.

During the conversation, the then prince told Camilla that he wanted to ‘live inside’ her.

According to The Telegraph, the content may appear "embarrassing" but it is intended to show the new King and Queen Consort’s affection toward each other.

The outlet reported that the call will recast “sympathetically as two young people in love”.

Meanwhile, an insider on Saturday night described the idea of including controversial scenes in the show as “crass” and “in bad taste”.