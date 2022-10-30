X Factor Louis Walsh says everyday was fun working with Simon Cowell

Louis Walsh has revealed that working with Simon Cowell was always fun.

Louis, 70, who was a judge alongside Cowell on The X Factor, gave insights into his said his former boss's humourous personality as he said that the music mogul would put on a dodgy accent and ring out of the blue posing as a man called Wolfgang.



He said: “One day I was walking in London and my phone rang and I answered.

“He said ‘This is Wolfgang in Germany, you are Mr Walsh, you manage the Westlife?’

“I said ‘yeah’. He said ‘I want to talk to you, we have a really big deal for yoghurt in Germany, would you be interested? Do the boys like yoghurt’.

I didn’t know so I said ‘yeah, they will’.

Louis also revealed another of Cowell’s practical jokes – getting X Factor production staff to secretly make him turn orange so he looked like an Oompa Loompa.

“It was a prank and he loved doing that. Every day was fun with him. Every day.”