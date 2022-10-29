‘Highly destructive’ Prince Harry made ‘sensational title’ to prove he ‘wasn’t valued’

Prince Harry has reportedly shocked royal experts with his ‘sensational title’ for it proves ‘he was never valued’.
These claims have been made by royal author Richard Fitzwilliams, in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.
He began by saying, “It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the centre of events.”
“When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty' the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles's reign.”
“There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialisation and endless speculation about this memoir, which in my view should have waited many years. Even Edward VIII, by then the Duke of Windsor, waited until 1951 before A King's Story was published.”
“The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive,” he also added before concluding.
