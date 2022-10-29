Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah for calling UK a racist country

British TV presenter Piers Morgan called out comedian Trevor Noah for his remarks on reaction to Rishi Sunak becoming the prime minister.

Both the celebrities engaged in a Twitter fight after Morgan dismissed Noah's claim that there was any backlash against Sunak.

"Morgan said, "There's been no such backlash against Sunak. You race-baiting tweeps. Why does US media keep falsely portraying Britain as a racist country.

Below are their tweets:



