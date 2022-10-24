'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' starring Adam Devine: Everything to know

'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Adam Devine's Bumper Allen is off to Germany

Adam Devine's character Bumper Allen gets its very own spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

According to Collider, Adam Devine who plays Bumper Allen in the first two movies of the franchise is making a comeback, after skipping the third part of Pitch Perfect, as a cappella singer.

The series will be released in Europe on November 23, 2022. Although there is no official schedule, it is expected to release every week as opposed to all six episodes being released on the same day.

The teaser released on October 5 shows Bumper singing a German mashup of 99 Luftballons by Nena and Take On Me by A-h.

Richie Keen, Todd Strauss-Schulson, and Maureen Bharoocha will be directing the series. The series writer, Megan Amram and Pitch Perfect star and creative Elizabeth Banks will be producing the series. Adam Devine aside from starring, will also serve as the executive producer.

Flula Borg will be making a comeback from Pitch Perfect with Adam Devine. Other cast members include Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova,Udo Kier, and Diana Birenyte.

The series' official synopsis is as follows, "In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in 'Pitch Perfect,' Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The reception by fans of Bumper Allen will determine whether the series will get a second season.

Watch the trailer below:







