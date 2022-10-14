Ummah will not tolerate conspiracy against S Arabia, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and the Secretary General, International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Thursday, that the Muslim Ummah would not tolerate any conspiracy against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“All those elements who made conspiracies to weaken the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have always failed as no force can weaken the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan has an independent and sovereign policy pertaining to its ties with Saudi Arabia.”

Ashrafi asserted, that some forces are trying to destabilise the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a long time but all these forces have always failed in their conspiracies and would be foiled in the future too.

Ashrafi stressed, that the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will become stronger and more stable with the visit of the Secretary General Muslim World League, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa. He said the role of religious scholars and the Ulema-Mashaykh associated with the Muslim World League from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are unanimous on the elimination of extremism, terrorism and Islamophobia.

Hafiz Ashrafi said that the ‘Declaration of Makkah’ and ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ are great efforts of the religious scholars and the Ulema-Mashaykh from Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the policy adopted by Saudi Arabia vis-a’-vis the oil crisis has been supported and endorsed by the Gulf Cooperation Council. Ashrafi stressed that the leadership of Saudi Arabia understands its issues very well.

“Alhamdulillah, Saudi Arabia is the strongest country in the Islamic world, and it is foolish to consider Saudi Arabia as weak,” he said. He said those who try to play with the peace, stability, defence and security of Saudi Arabia will have to face the wrath of the entire Muslim Ummah.

“There are sacred places for Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the people and the government of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are rendering services for Islam and Muslims that are unprecedented in history,’ he said.

Ashrafi hoped that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and other dignitaries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would visit Pakistan very soon. In response to a question, Hafiz Ashrafi said that the prime minister and the army chief have made it clear several times, that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very dear to all of us, we consider the defence of the kingdom as our very own defence. “No force or country can build pressure on Pakistan on the issue of iys relations with Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Ashrafi elaborated, that Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia is not only diplomatic or fraternal, it is a relationship of faith and belief, and we do not think that America or any other country can pressurise Pakistan in terms of its relations with Saudi Arabia.