You’ve got mail

Pakistan Post is a legacy of the British Raj. The department’s performance has deteriorated over the years. Instead of improving the postal services, the authorities concerned have taken some wrong steps, which will turn the already scarce customers away. The existing letter boxes that used to be on the streets of Rawalpindi have been shifted to narrow lanes inside residential areas. Also, some boxes have been shifted to restricted areas that residents cannot access. This has resulted in the promotion of expensive private courier services. But only well-off families can afford these services. The poor still hope that the government will look into this issue.

Government officials should take notice of this sad decline of the postal services and carry out remedial measures for the welfare of the poor and reconsider reversing the recent increase in the postal rates of one letter — from Rs8 to Rs20.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpind