Beatrice, Eugenie put on blast: ‘Only nitwits wouldn’t see an association with a pedophile as toxic’

An expert has just come forward with a candid call out against Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for their lack of understanding, as well as inability to gauge whether connection to a pedophile would be bad, reputation wise.

She shared her thoughts during a chat with Fox News Digital and it sees her breakdown about Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with the financier turn candid.

She’s started by pointing out how loyalty by the ex-York sisters has translated into their current predicament, one in which they seem unaware of the ramifications of their year’s long connection to the convicted child sex offender, despite their youth, back in the days when it was actually happening.

“While both daughters were loyal to their parents,” she said “they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic.”

Furthermore it’s no secret that “they have been understandably distressed by the Epstein file contents regarding both their parents, but will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately.”

It is precisely because of this that “they now have tough decisions to make. All children faced with the despicable behavior of their parents have to make such a choice.”

But in her point of view one thing that’s for sure is that “only total nitwits wouldn’t see that their parents’ close association with a convicted pedophile would be totally toxic to the monarchy, indeed, in society at all.” Even if those were not of age then, because now, as mothers and wives they have ‘tough choices’ to make.”