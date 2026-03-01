Robert Carradine’s daughter makes bombshell confession as actor's death cause confirmed

Robert Carradine’s daughter has broken her silence shortly after the tragic details of her dad’s death.

On February 23, Robert’s older brother, Keith Carradine, shared the tragic news of his passing at the age of 71, revealing that he had been battling with bipolar disorder for two decades. However, Keith did not share the exact cause of death.

Official investigation had also started and on Friday, February 27 the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the actor died by taking his own life, as reported by Page Six.

The Lizzie McGuire star’s death cause was listed as “sequelae of anoxic brain injury and hanging.”

Obstruction of oxygen supply to the brain results in an anoxic injury, while sequelae occur due to an attack, an already existing disease, or an injury, as per the Brain Injury Association of America.

Ever, who paid a moving homage to her late father following his death, has once again opened up about finding comfort as she is going through one of the most difficult phases of her life.

On her Instagram Stories, The Handmaid's Tale actress posted a picture with a small yet brave smile as she is navigating life without the presence of her dad and finding comfort through a pal.

“After one of the hardest weeks of my life, I went to see my friend @joannavargasnyc and she does what she always does took care of my heart and took a few years off my face,” Ever shared.