X debuts topic filtering to help users shape their ‘For You’ recommendations

X has officially launched a new Topic Filters feature for the “For You” feed. This update aims to transition from a purely algorithmic experience to one where users can explicitly shape their recommendations. The feature introduced on February 28, now allows iOS users in the US and Canada to tap “For You” to select topics like Politics, Sports, Crypto, and AI- part of a significant move to allow users to filter their timeline, which reportedly resets after 20 minutes.

Nikita Bier enabled the feature early in the Middle East and other regions during key events, while Elon Musk encouraged switching away from political noise. The recent upgrade has been praised by users, specifically crypto and sports fans are sharing screenshots of cleaner feeds. Furthermore, X has hinted at future expansions, such as Grok-powered custom timelines.

Elon Musk shared thoughts on a recent update stating: “You can now select topics for your timeline, so if you’re tired of political ragebait, you can select something else.”

The announcement of new features sparked intriguing feedback, with one user noting, “ I like this idea but I want to have it filter out particular topics rather than only see stuff about particular topics.”

The second user wrote, “X just officially launched the For You timeline filter that allows you to only see photos about topics that you are interested in. You can select multiple topics.”

The recent rollout of Topic Filters marks a notable change in the evolution of X, signaling a significant shift from a purely algorithmic experience to one defined by user agency.