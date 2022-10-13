Judicial magistrate Nagarparkar suspended on corruption charges

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday suspended civil judge and judicial magistrate Nagarparkar, Tharparkar Syed Karam Ali Shah on the corruption charges. He was working in Kandhkot before the orders.

According to the suspension order, the copy of which is available with ‘The News’, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 5 (1) of Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1973, the chief justice has been pleased to suspend Syed Karam Ali Shah, the civil judge and judicial magistrate, on the corruption grounds with immediate effect.

Syed Karam Ali Shah was transferred from Nagarparkar to Kandhkot few weeks ago after the lawyers had boycotted his court and demanded his removal from Tharparkar. Before his transfer, Karam Ali Shah had issued permits to the executives and officers of some companies to extract granite stones and gravel from some points of famous Karoonjhar hills and use them in the construction of small dams in the Parkar region. He issued such orders in violation of the orders of the Sindh High Court’s double bench, which had imposed complete ban on the extraction from the all one hundred points of the hills.

The former civil judge and judicial magistrate Nagarparkar, before being transferred, had accused former general secretary of Tharparkar Bar Association Ghulam Mustafa Hingorjo of creating such a situation. Advocate Ghulam Mustafa Hingorjo had filed a petition seeking complete ban on the extraction and mining in the region on the request of leaders of the Karoonjhar Sujag Forum.

Advocate Hingorjo told ‘The News’ that the Thar Bar Association passed resolutions, demanding for the transfer and suspension of Syed Karam Ali Shah as he was involved in corruption during his posting in Tharparkar district. He said the lawyers and people from all walks of life had also written to the chief justice of Sindh High Court to take action against him.