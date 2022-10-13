 
Thursday October 13, 2022
Son kills father, step sister

By ONLINE
October 13, 2022

LAHORE: A son has shot dead father and step sister over land dispute in Sattu Katla area of Lahore.

According to details, accused Ali Imran succeeded to escape from the crime scene after firing. On the information of incident, police arrived in the crime scene and collected all possible evidences.

