Katie Price ends public feud with ex Peter Andre after 16 years

Katie Price and Peter Andre have ended their public feud for the sake of their children.

The exes, who parted ways in 2009, shared their decision via a joint Instagram story on Friday, February 6.

“Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect," the post read.

The couple, who shares two children, further penned, “We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

“We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability," they continued.

Concluding the post, the exes added, “We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.”

For those unversed, Katie and Peter called it quits in 2009 after four years of marriage, and the couple shares two kids - Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.