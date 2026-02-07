Apple may bring ChatGPT and other AI apps to CarPlay

Apple is rumoured to be working on a feature that could soon enable users to simply use artificial intelligence-powered chatbots like ChatGPT on CarPlay.

The feature enables users to interact with AI assistants while driving. This way, users do not have to rely solely on Siri or necessarily need to look at their iPhone screen.

Bloomberg has revealed that Apple is working on a plan to allow AI apps developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, among other companies, to function with CarPlay, which would enable users to speak to a chatbot such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, and other such applications, through the infotainment system of their cars. The use of such tools has so far been done by combining an iPhone device with CarPlay.

Apple is said to be keeping some limits in place. Users will not be able to replace the Siri button or change the wake word that activates Apple’s assistant. Instead, drivers would need to manually open their chosen chatbot app within CarPlay. Developers may be allowed to configure apps to automatically enter voice mode once opened, helping reduce friction.

Last month, Apple confirmed that Google Gemini is scheduled to be a part of a future version of Siri, which is expected to be released later this year. Enabling third-party AI chatbots on CarPlay is another move that will reflect a shift towards a more open AI strategy.

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed this feature, and according to Bloomberg, it may start rolling out in the coming months, although it is in its testing phase.