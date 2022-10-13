Iran reformist advocate Tajzadeh jailed for five years

TEHRAN: Leading Iran reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh, who has made repeated public calls for “structural changes” to the Islamic republic, has been jailed for five years, his lawyer said late on Tuesday.
The 65-year-old, who was arrested on July 8, before the wave of protests triggered by the death in morality police custody last month of Mahsa Amini, has begun serving his sentence after choosing not to appeal, lawyer Houshang Pourbabai said on Twitter.
BEIJING: Intercontinental missiles, disinfection robots and a piece of the Moon -- China´s Communist Party on...
ISLAMABAD: A ‘Pakistan Trade and Cultural Centre’ was inaugurated in the Bulgarian capital Sofia embassy of...
LAHORE: As the embattled former Pakistani premier, Imran Khan, fears his political foes might malign his public image...
GENEVA: Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, the WHO announced on Wednesday as it...
ROME: An Italian court has ruled some of the victims of the 2009 L´Aquila earthquake were partly to blame for their...
NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Wednesday they have arrested three people including a man claiming to be an occult...
Comments