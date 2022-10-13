Iran reformist advocate Tajzadeh jailed for five years

TEHRAN: Leading Iran reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh, who has made repeated public calls for “structural changes” to the Islamic republic, has been jailed for five years, his lawyer said late on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old, who was arrested on July 8, before the wave of protests triggered by the death in morality police custody last month of Mahsa Amini, has begun serving his sentence after choosing not to appeal, lawyer Houshang Pourbabai said on Twitter.