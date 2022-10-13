On the one hand, Imran Khan is busy preparing his supporters to support him in his long march to Islamabad. On the other hand, the interior minister has expressed that the government will not sit back quietly. If the law-enforcement agencies decide to stop protesters from entering Islamabad forcefully, the situation may get out of control.

The charged crowd may retaliate, leading to violence. Such a situation could be disastrous for everyone. Both the PTI and the government must engage in dialogue and search for a peaceful and amicable solution to the current problem.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi