Ministerial committee to prepare energy conservation measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing cabinet meeting. —PID

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to form a committee for preparing long-, medium- and short-term strategies for energy conservation in the country.

The committee, headed by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, will review the energy efficiency and conservation measures implementation roadmap prepared by the Ministry of Power. The committee would also include federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarar, Marriyum Aurengzeb, Sherry Rehman and Chaudhry Salik Husain.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advised the Power Ministry to give a detailed briefing next week on power theft, line losses and their solution. The prime minister, talking about his Monday’s visit to Thar Coal Project, regretted delay in completion of the project which could generate economical electricity. “Delay in completion of this project is not less than a national tragedy,” he said.

He, however, pointed out that Thar Coal Project was government’s top priority, saying once started operation, it would help in reducing $24 billion energy import bill. He said that he would also chair a meeting of all stakeholders of the project. The cabinet strongly condemned the incident of firing on a school van in Swat.

The meeting also decided to add Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Rwanda, Slovakia and Belarus in the Business Visa list to promote business relations with these countries. Decision was also taken to extend family visit visa from one year to two years on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet approved the issuance of a 30-day non-extendable family visit category single entry visa on travel/ asylum/ temporary documents certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It also approved some additions to the Online Visa System, including fields showing address/ place of stay of applicants, intended entry port/ border/ airport, place of work/ contact details including sponsor details may be made mandatory.

Same fields shall also be made mandatory for private individuals other than CPEC projects. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Housing and Works, the cabinet also approved the allotment of 23 kanals of land on Nabha Road, Lahore, to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Lahore Registry.