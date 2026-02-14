Jessica Alba, Cash Warren finalize divorce after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba has finalized her divorce from Cash Warren after two years of separation.

As per court documents obtained by People magazine, the actress, 44, and the producer, 47, will not pay spousal support to one another.

For those unversed, Jessica filed for divorce from Cash in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children - daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, and son Hayes Alba, 8.

Jessica and Cash first met in 2004 on the set of the superhero movie, Fantastic Four. In the film, the actress portrayed Sue Storm, while Cash served as a director's assistant.

Later, the two exchanged vows on May 19, 2008.

Despite their split, the exes maintain a healthy relationship. Recently, Jessica lauded Cash's parenting style.

"Happy Father’s Day, @cash_warren,” she penned on her Instagram Stories paying tribute to the producer on Father's Day. “Our babies couldn’t have a better dad — warm, kind, present, always knowing just what to say."

"I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them. Making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock," she added.