Northern lights alert on Valentine’s Day: How, where & best time to watch auroras

Skywatchers may get the chance to watch northern lights with their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

This weekend, one might be able to see Aurora Borealis across the different parts of the US and Canada.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center’s prediction, the Universe is maybe ready to give a celestial Valentine’s Day gift as “a minor geomagnetic storm” is set to happen.

NOAA’s forecast says, “G1 storms are likely on Feb. 15 due to combined potential from a recurrent coronal hole and a passing (CME) coronal mass ejection.”

Just after the sunset on Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15, the skywatchers can see the auroras visible from as many as 12 US states.

The best time to watch northern lights

If you are thinking of spending your Valentine’s Day by watching celestial spectacle, the most suitable time is shortly after sunset and into the overnight hours on Saturday and Sunday.

But, the northern lights are expected to be more visible on Sunday night with clearer and darker skies.

States where northern lights will be visible?

Auroras may appear across Alaska and northern parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York and Maine.

Which locations offer the best view?

Only darker northern skies away from urban light pollution will offer the best views with higher visibility.

How to watch the northern lights?

There is no need to use special equipment to watch aurora borealis. With the naked eye, you can experience this mesmerizing event.

With your smartphone, you can capture beautiful aurora pictures by using “night mode.” For DSLR or mirrorless camera SO 1600, f2.8 aperture and 2-10 seconds exposures will yield good outcomes.

Other space highlights

This weekend, several planets will dazzle the skies and be lined up in the sky all weekend for “planet parade.”

The New Moon Solar Eclipse will be visible on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.