France to step up military deployments in eastern Europe

PARIS: France will deploy more troops and equipment to Romania in the coming weeks and step up its presence elsewhere in eastern Europe as war grinds on in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sebastian Lecornu said on Tuesday.

The decision, by President Emmanuel Macron, “to bolster our defensive position on Europe´s eastern flank” will be made as part of France´s Nato committment, Lecornu told a Senate panel.

France is in charge of Nato operations for Romania, where it currently has some 350 soldiers along with Belgian and Dutch units. That number will be doubled in November, and France will also send a dozen armoured personnel carriers and around 10 Leclerc combat tanks, a military source later specified.