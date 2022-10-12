 
Property dealer shot dead

By Our Correspondent
October 12, 2022

The Ittehad Town police said 42-year-old Aleemul Haq was killed by his friend in Baldia Town on Tuesday. The victim and his friend were riding a motorcycle when they started arguing over something, and during the spat, the suspect shot Haq dead.

