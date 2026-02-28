'I Swear' director Kirk Jones says Bafta broadcast mishap failed Tourette’s advocate

Kirk Jones says Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson was “let down” after an involuntary racist slur was broadcast during the BBC’s coverage of the BAFTA Awards.

Jones, whose film I Swear won three prizes on the night, recently told The Telegraph he believed the outburst had been confined to the auditorium. The slur was heard while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

"I think John was let down on many, many levels," Jones told the newspaper. "And I think the fact that that [tic] went out for broadcast was perhaps one of the worst ways in which he was let down on the night."

Davidson’s condition involves involuntary verbal tics, and attendees had been informed they might hear them during the ceremony. Earlier this week, Davidson questioned whether a microphone positioned close to his seat had been appropriate.

"I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic," the Tourette’s campaigner told Variety.

Meanwhile, BAFTA said it investigated the microphone and assured StudioCanal that it was an analyser device used to monitor sound levels for equalisation, not to amplify audio in the room or broadcast.

The BBC apologised, describing the incident as a “serious mistake”. Director General Tim Davie has instructed the Executive Complaints Unit to conduct a fast-tracked investigation and respond to complaints. BAFTA said it acknowledged the harm caused and confirmed a comprehensive review is underway.