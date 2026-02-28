Iran tensions rise as Trump says he is 'not thrilled' with nuclear negotiations

US President Donald Trump said he is “not thrilled” with Iran following the latest round of nuclear talks in Geneva, as tensions rise over Tehran’s atomic programme.

According to CNN, Trump told reporters: "I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. So I'm not thrilled," in his first public reaction to negotiations that ended Thursday without a deal.

He added that he does not want military action but warned that sometimes "you have to".

Trump has previously threatened strikes against Iran if an agreement is not reached. He recently ordered a major US military build up in the Middle East.

Addressing uranium enrichment, Trump said: "I say no enrichment... I think it's uncivil."

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the talks, told CBS News that Iran had agreed not to stockpile enriched uranium.

"If you cannot stockpile material that is enriched then there is no way you can actually create a bomb," Albusaidi said.

Albusaidi described the discussions as making "significant progress" and said talks would resume soon.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said “good progress” had been made, though differences remain.