If he courts arrest, Imran to be ‘tamed’, made true human being: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be “tamed and made a true human being” if he courted arrest in connection with his ‘Jail Bharo Movement’.

Talking to reporters, he said that Imran Khan, who had announced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ [court arrest movement], himself could not stay even for few days in jail. The minister claimed that the recent audio leaks had exposed true face of Imran Khan, warning former premier of stern action against him for hatching conspiracies against the state. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had rendered unmatched sacrifices for protecting the interests of the state, and it would never allow the PTI chief to inflict any harm on the country or destabilise it. He warned Imran Khan to stop making irresponsible statements or be prepared to receive befitting reply.

He said Nawaz Sharif regained power with the support of people of Pakistan whenever ousted through conspiracies. These conspiracies [to oust Nawaz Sharif from power] were in fact against Pakistan to stop it from making rapid development.