Malaysian PM calls snap elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s prime minister dissolved parliament on Monday to clear the way for snap elections in a bid to restore political stability as the country emerges from the ravages of Covid-19 and a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. Elections could be held within weeks following Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob´s announcement.
Polls were not due until September next year but Ismail faced intense pressure from within his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to dissolve parliament and secure a strong mandate in early elections.
It held a slim majority in the just-dissolved parliament. “Yesterday I met the king ... and I sought his permission to dissolve the parliament. And the king agreed to my request to dissolve parliament today,” Ismail said in a televised address to the nation following his audience with Sultan Abdullah.
