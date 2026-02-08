Meghan Markle gives old Hollywood vibes in new photos at glitzy event

Meghan Markle attracts attention at glitzy event in awe-striking outfit

Meghan Markle never lets her fans down with her fashion statements, as she recently slipped into an outfit that gives off an old-Hollywood vibe.



It was for an event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex, though alone, attended the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala to celebrate Black-owned businesses.

The mom-of-two is herself running a lifestyle brand, so her appearance adds a key addition to the glitzy gala.

As for Markle's outfit, Harbison Studio designed the dress, a strapless gown in a similar oyster colour. To complete the look, she opted for earrings over a necklace.

But behind the glamorous appearance, reports say a disappointing development brewed. According to Radar Online, the Suits star has no plans to make a third season of her Netflix show.

“There is no plan to bring it [With Love, Meghan] back as an ongoing series," an insider shares, adding, “While there has been some loose discussion about the possibility of occasional holiday-themed content.

"Those talks have gone nowhere, and there is nothing concrete or actively in development at this stage.”

Rather than a full-fledged Netflix series, insiders say Markle is eyeing producing short content on social media.

“Meghan is still expected to share cooking, entertaining, and lifestyle ideas, but in a much more contained way."

“Instead of a full television series, the focus will likely shift to short, tightly managed content on her own social channels, where she has greater control and far less exposure to criticism," the source concludes.