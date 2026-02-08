Simple 'finger test' unveils lung cancer diagnosis

Do you want to find out if you have lung cancer?

Well, medical professionals have revealed that a simple “finger test” could help identify lung cancer in its early stages, which could be life-saving.

Whilst most people are familiar with symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and wheezing, warning signs can actually appear in the hands before these more obvious symptoms appear.

The “finger test”:

The test involves placing your fingernails together and pressing them against each other. The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation then advises asking yourself one crucial question - can you see a small diamond-shaped gap?

If the answer is no, this could suggest finger clubbing, a condition present in 35% of non-small cell lung cancer cases and 4% of small cell lung cancer patients.

The UK's leading lung cancer charity urges: "While not having this diamond-shaped window does not automatically indicate lung cancer, it can be a symptom.”

"If you think your nails are clubbed, speak to your doctor,” they added.

It is also necessary to understand that finger clubbing develops slowly, generally beginning at the nail base before progressing, resulting in nails that curve more noticeably than normal.

Cancer Research states that a softening of the nail bed and inflammation of the surrounding skin are additional telltale signs.

"Finger clubbing means there are certain changes in the shape of your fingers and fingernails," the charity explains.

"It is also called digital clubbing or Hippocratic fingers. People with conditions such as heart or lung problems sometimes have these changes,” they concluded.