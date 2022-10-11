Crackdown on vehicles with tinted glasses

Islamabad: Islamabad capital police have constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses in the capital city.

The efforts of the Islamabad capital police officials have helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents and further similar initiatives are also taken to ensure safety of lives of the citizens and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

In future, the Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws. Police officers are also directed to treat citizens with respect and sincerity. Citizens are also requested to ensure smooth traffic and follow the traffic rules, the role of the citizens is also very important. Obeying traffic rules can save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be a responsible citizen.