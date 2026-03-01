Shia LaBeouf arrested again in New Orleans on additional battery charge
Shia LaBeouf's latest arrest follows a new Channel 5 interview, in which the actor addressed his February 17 arrest but questioned whether he should go back to rehab
Shia LaBeouf has been arrested again in New Orleans in connection with his recent Mardi Gras altercation.
The 39-year-old actor was taken into custody on February 28 and charged with an additional misdemeanour count of simple battery, according to the Associated Press and The Guardian.
The new charge is tied to his initial February 17 arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations. LaBeouf surrendered to authorities ahead of a bail hearing, posted a $5,000 bond, and was released.
During the February 17 incident, LaBeouf was arrested on two counts of misdemeanour battery over an alleged altercation at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar. A police report previously obtained by People alleged that one accuser was struck in the face with a closed fist, causing a possible nose dislocation. The report also stated that LaBeouf allegedly used a homophobic insult multiple times.
As part of his earlier release conditions, the actor was ordered to enroll in substance abuse treatment, undergo drug testing, and post a $100,000 bond.
The latest arrest also comes after a recent Channel 5 interview with Andrew Callaghan, in which LaBeouf acknowledged his February 17 behaviour but questioned whether returning to rehab was the solution.
