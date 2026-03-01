BRIT Awards 2026 winners revealed
The 2026 BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, aired live on ITV1 from Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on February 28
The 2026 BRIT Awards celebrated the year’s top music talent with standout performances, major award wins, and special tributes to legendary artists.
The annual award show, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on February 28, saw performances from Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Wolf Alice, Rosalía, HUNTR/X, Alex Warren, Sombr, RAYE, and Harry Styles, who debuted music from his Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally era.
As for the awards, Olivia Dean won the most, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
Ozzy Osbourne was also honoured posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, Mark Ronson received Outstanding Contribution to Music, Noel Gallagher was named Songwriter of the Year, and PinkPantheress won Producer of the Year.
Read the full lineup of 2026 BRIT Awards winners.
Artist of the Year
Olivia Dean — WINNER
Dave
Fred again..
JADE
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Group of the Year
Wolf Alice — WINNER
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Album of the Year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving — WINNER
Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Song of the Year
Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) – Rein Me In — WINNER
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal & Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)
Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
RAYE – Where Is My Husband!
Skye Newman – Family Matters
International Artist of the Year
Rosalía — WINNER
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International Group of the Year
Geese — WINNER
Haim
HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI)
Tame Impala
Turnstile
International Song of the Year
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT. — WINNER
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) – Golden
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Breakthrough Artist
Lola Young — WINNER
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Skye Newman
Critics’ Choice
Jacob Alon — WINNER
Rose Gray
Sienna Spiro
Best Alternative / Rock Act
Sam Fender — WINNER
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Best Pop Act
Olivia Dean — WINNER
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
RAYE
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act
Dave — WINNER
Central Cee
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Best R&B Act
Sault — WINNER
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Best Dance Act
Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax — WINNER
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji
