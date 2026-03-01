BRIT Awards 2026 winners revealed

The 2026 BRIT Awards celebrated the year’s top music talent with standout performances, major award wins, and special tributes to legendary artists.

The annual award show, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on February 28, saw performances from Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Wolf Alice, Rosalía, HUNTR/X, Alex Warren, Sombr, RAYE, and Harry Styles, who debuted music from his Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally era.

As for the awards, Olivia Dean won the most, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Ozzy Osbourne was also honoured posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, Mark Ronson received Outstanding Contribution to Music, Noel Gallagher was named Songwriter of the Year, and PinkPantheress won Producer of the Year.

Read the full lineup of 2026 BRIT Awards winners.





Artist of the Year

Olivia Dean — WINNER

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem





Group of the Year

Wolf Alice — WINNER

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg





Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving — WINNER

Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing





Song of the Year

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) – Rein Me In — WINNER

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings

Chrystal & Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) – Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran – Azizam

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi – Survive

Lola Young – Messy

Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

RAYE – Where Is My Husband!

Skye Newman – Family Matters





International Artist of the Year

Rosalía — WINNER

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator





International Group of the Year

Geese — WINNER

Haim

HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI)

Tame Impala

Turnstile





International Song of the Year

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT. — WINNER

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) – Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – Undressed

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia





Breakthrough Artist

Lola Young — WINNER

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Skye Newman





Critics’ Choice

Jacob Alon — WINNER

Rose Gray

Sienna Spiro





Best Alternative / Rock Act

Sam Fender — WINNER

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice





Best Pop Act

Olivia Dean — WINNER

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

RAYE





Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

Dave — WINNER

Central Cee

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner





Best R&B Act

Sault — WINNER

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable





Best Dance Act

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax — WINNER

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji