Jim Carrey makes surprising confession about rarely seen girlfriend Min Ah

Jim Carrey had all good things to say about his new partner, Min Ah, at the César Awards in France.

Alongside his daughter Jane Erin Carrey, her teenage son Jackson and his “ sublime companion” Min Ah, The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star attended France's annual film awards ceremony in Paris on Thursday, February 26.

The ceremony that took place at L’Olympia, presented Carrey with an honorary award for his top spectacular performances and his contribution to international cinema.

He went up to the stage to receive his accolade and started giving a winning speech entirely in French without masking his American accent.

Carrey began thanking his “wonderful family,” including his “daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever.”

Before he proceeded further, the crowd gave an ovation to his daughter, grandson and girlfriend, Min Ah.

“Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah,” The Mask star gushed.

“And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” he concluded, thanking his dad for his constant support throughout his career.

It is pertinent to mention that Jim Carrey and Min Ah have been dating each other for quite some time but kept their relationship private for several years before announcing it at the 2026 César Awards.