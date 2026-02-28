'View' co-host Sara Haines makes rare confession about married life

Sara Haines has made a shocking confession about her intimate life with her husband Max Shifrin.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of the daytime talk show The View, the 48-year-old TV host revealed that she and Max's three young children constantly interrupt them in the bedroom.

When asked where the best place she’s had se* is, Sara responded that it’s “wherever vacation is." Because Max and I have small kids.”

After that, Joy Behar added, “No children around.”

"Oh hell no. Your mama hat goes on real fast, and that’s the least sexy thing I wear,” Sara jokingly added.

Joy then gave the former GMA host a tip to secure some alone time with her hubby.

“You know, they always say if you want to have sex with your husband and you have kids, you should close the door and shut them out,” Joy said. But Sara shut down the idea.

“No, but they bang on the door,” she responded. “They bang on the door.”

For those unversed, Sara exchanged vows with attorney Max in November 2014, and the couple shares their kids - Alec, Sandra, and Caleb.