Paradise ruined

October 11, 2022

Gilgit-Baltistan is in dire need of a safe-city project as the influx of non-residents and tourists in the area is attracting criminals of all sorts. Incidents of robbery, vehicular theft and other crimes are growing.

In Skardu the police are even asking shopkeepers to hire guards and install cameras, which is beyond their financial capacity. There is an urgent need for the law-enforcement agencies to strengthen security throughout GB.

ShakirH Shamim

Skardu

    Ahmed commented 10 hours ago

    Influx of outsiders a major concern for the security. It's becoming menacingly dangerous for locals.

