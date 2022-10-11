Traders pin hopes on Tessori

KARACHI: Traders have expressed optimism that the new Sindh governor Kamran Tessori having a trade and industry background would help support business-friendly conditions across the province, especially in Karachi.

In a statement on Monday, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) welcomed the new governor on behalf of the business, industry, and trade community, seeking measures to create a conducive business and investment sentiment.

“Karachi is the business, financial, trade and economic hub of the country. We have high hopes of him to take the city out of the mess created by maladministration, corruption and neglect,” said FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

Law and order should be restored in the commercial and industrial centers of Karachi as the first priority, as capital and investments happen to be first things that flow out of troubled areas, he added. “K-Electric should be made to comply with fair practices in electricity supply; industrial areas should be exempt from load shedding and over-billing should be completely stopped.”

Sheikh also demanded measured for immediate repair of road and sewerage infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrade, saying the city needed a better and reliable public transport system to cater to its thousands of factories, and bazaars, and people.