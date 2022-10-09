Korean alphabet day observed at NUML

Islamabad : The Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Suh-Sangpyo visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to attend the Hangul Day (Korean alphabet Day) as chief guest on Friday, says a press release.

The event was jointly organised by the King Sejong Institute Islamabad and Korean language department of NUML. Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Dean Languages Prof. Jamil Asghar Jami, Directors, Head of Department Korean Language and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

The ambassador said that NUML is playing pivotal role in promoting Korean language in Pakistan and Korean Embassy will further enhance the interactions with NUML in future. He paid rich tribute to King Sejong who introduced Korean alphabets which led Korea to become a developed state. He further said that Korean government is enhancing visa opportunities for Pakistani nationals which will further extend the bilateral relations.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali said that Korean language is one of the few languages of the world whose creation is well documented in history. We often talk about the rapid progress Korea has made in a short span of time but seldom acknowledged the part played by Korean language in achieving this greatness. DG said that language and cultural play a vital for promoting relations between countries and NUML is effectively serving the national cause.