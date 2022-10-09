Shadab becomes Pakistan’s 2nd highest T20I wicket-taker

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is now the joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the country alongside pacer Umar Gul and off-spinner Saeed Ajmal.
The 24-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2017, has bowled in 69 innings and bagged 85 wickets at an average of 21.55.
The leg-spinner reached the milestone during Pakistan’s 21-run win over Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday. Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan with 98 wickets.
TOKYO: Frances Tiafoe battled past unseeded Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea on Saturday in three sets to reach the Japan...
LONDON: England Women rode a wave of euphoria to beat world champions the United States 2-1 on Friday in their first...
SUZUKA, Japan: Max Verstappen gave himself a great chance to retain his Formula One world title at Sunday’s Japanese...
BANGKOK: Big-hitting American star Bryson DeChambeau insists that the failure to award world-ranking points to the...
LAHORE: The third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 commences on Sunday at Abbottabad, Faisalabad and...
PARIS: Lyon halted a run of four successive defeats but could only draw 1-1 at home to promoted Toulouse in Friday’s...
Comments