Shadab becomes Pakistan’s 2nd highest T20I wicket-taker

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is now the joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the country alongside pacer Umar Gul and off-spinner Saeed Ajmal.

The 24-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2017, has bowled in 69 innings and bagged 85 wickets at an average of 21.55.

The leg-spinner reached the milestone during Pakistan’s 21-run win over Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday. Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan with 98 wickets.