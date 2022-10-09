Diluting quality of life

LAHORE: Price hikes impact the quality of life of citizens, but malpractices that take place under the nose of the state further deteriorate it. These include insecurity felt by citizens, adulteration of food, and encroachments,

Resolution of numerous minor issues like sale of spurious foods, use of non-food colours; open manholes, do not need any additional funds or resources. All that is required is to activate the district administrations that are responsible for regulating these affairs.

Numerous lives are lost due to explosions of substandard cylinders in vans or in shops, but regulators stay in their cosy offices instead of eliminating this menace. Decanting of gas from large cylinders to rickshaw cylinders is highly risky, and has taken many lives in the past, but the practice continues unabated in busy markets, putting lives in danger.

Under the law, this activity is already prohibited in population localities; however, the law is never enforced. The law also does not allow decanting without proper equipment.

One cannot continue with such practices without the tacit approval of authorities. It is a well-established fact that inaction in such cases is not provided without getting back something in return.

Encroachments in all shopping centres of big cities are a routine.

The encroachments hinder the smooth flow of traffic and at many places the pedestrians are forced to walk on busy roads risking their life as well as creating traffic congestion and conflict.

We could save at least 15 percent of the imported fuels if our regulators manage to eliminate factors that create traffic congestion. These encroachments are a new normal in most cities.

For instance, in Lahore the encroachments are the way of life in all the main shopping centres like Anarkali bazaar, Mall Road Market, Ichrra, Dharampura bazaar, Garhi Shahu bazaar, Montgomery Road Auto Market and many others.

Public spaces like footpaths and the sides of the roads are heavily encroached by shopkeepers and vendors, which not only creates traffic problems but also hinders the free movement of customers, particularly women.

The encroachments create parking problems and traffic congestion. Sporadic actions here and there have always been temporary.

The provincial government would have to keep a strict watch on the district governments to ensure that civic rules are fully observed. Such measures provide immense relief to the common man in the form of saved time and better health. The citizens feel better when they do not encounter unnecessary hurdles in their daily life.

Food adulteration at a lower level by the non-documented sector would require some homework and a public awareness campaign, but even documented manufacturers do not follow the law. Absence of expiry date on the labels of numerous packed food items is testimony to this fact.

Absence of an expiry date becomes more evident after the availability of similar imported products in Pakistan has become common. Retail prices on most of the products of even multinationals is missing.

It was the Punjab government that in 1998 made it mandatory for edible oil manufacturers to mention date of expiry and ingredients on the labels of their packing. This practice continues. Time has come to cover all edible products under this law throughout the country.

The government is helpless in controlling the prices of daily used essential items for various genuine reasons, but it can ease the daily life of its citizens by paying attention to minor regulations.

It would require no resource, but only strict administrative measures to activate dormant regulators, who have been drawing salaries from the national exchequer.