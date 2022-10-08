South African HC calls on CDA chairman

Islamabad : Mthuthuzeli Makikiza, High Commissioner of South Africa called on CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhmmad Usman Younis at CDA Headquarters on Friday.

The CDA chairman welcomed the honourable guest .The chairman further briefed him about the ongoing projects in the capital and the steps currently being under taken to preserve and improve the environment of the capital city.

The CDA chairman told the High Commissioner that he was looking forward to exchange of ideas and possible avenues to enhance the relationship between the two countries. Moreover, the CDA chairman presented a shield on the behalf of CDA employees as a token of appreciation.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday visited Sheikhpur Village of Sector I-15 along members of the CDA board to listen problems of affectees of the area. During meeting with affectees, the CDA chairman said that the authority has devised such a mechanism that their grievances would be addressed in a smooth way.

He said that now the affectees would not have to visit CDA offices time and again to seek compensation for their land which falls in sectors being development or to be launched by the authority. He said that under the mechanism the CDA officials would meet at door steps of affectees enabling them to submit their claims and they would be facilitated in every possible way.

The CDA chairman also listened to problems of affectees and issued directives on the spot.

It may be pointed out that the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court in a recent hearing also appreciated the newly appointed CDA chairman for his resolve and commitment to address problems of affectees who are still seeking for compensation for their acquired land.