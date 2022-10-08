Armed Iranian targets Tehran embassy in Denmark

COPENHAGEN: An Iranian armed with a knife who tried to enter Iran´s embassy in Copenhagen was arrested on Friday, Danish police said, as Tehran´s mission criticised officers´ slow response.
“A 32-year-old Iranian citizen was arrested on Friday morning after having breached the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen carrying a knife,” Copenhagen police said in a statement.
