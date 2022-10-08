Changes likely in PSB executive committee

KARACHI: The IPC ministry is likely to reshuffle the executive committee of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in a couple of days, The News learnt on Friday.

The committee was established during the PTI-led federal government last year. Informed sources said that the PDM government wanted to bring in people of their own choice so that it could easily and smoothly implement its sports policies and plans.

Sports officials belonging to parties in the government would be included in the committee, sources said.

The PTI-led government did the same in 2020 and included its favourites in the PSB executive committee.

Sources said that in a couple of days some new names would be included in the committee.

Sources said that due to the uncertain political situation of the country as well as the economic issues and floods in various provinces all things related to sports development, including national championships, junior championships of various disciplines and other events have been affected. The lethargic attitude of sports administrations in the federal and provincial governments also played an important role in the decline of sports development in the country in 2022.