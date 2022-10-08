 
close
Saturday October 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Anarchy looming

October 08, 2022

There has been an alarming increase in street crimes in Karachi, claiming many lives. The reasons for this crime wave include poverty, inflation and a high rate of unemployment.

People do not feel safe anywhere; if this situation persists any further, it may lead to major instability.

Syeda Munazza Batool

Karachi

Comments