Signal-free IJP Road to be completed by next April

Islamabad : The revised layout plan of IJP Road will make it signal free and protected U-turns will be built at various locations to ease out the flow of the vehicular traffic.

According to the details, the LED streetlights would be installed on IJP and they would not only provide more light but also help save sufficient energy. More than 2,000 LED lights have also been installed on Islamabad Express Way. The work on widening of the road is currently underway and it would be completed by April 2023. The project also includes two flyovers, two bridges and seven culverts. A flyover is being built on the 9th Avenue whereas bridges are being constructed at Pirwadhai and Katarian areas.

A Special Control Cell has been established along with a furnished control room to monitor and respond in case of any emergency or unforeseen circumstances. It is pertinent to mention here that protected U-turns are too dangerous when bikers are around. The protected U-turns built on Srinagar Highway have streamlined the traffic but the bikers come from all directions and pose serious threats to the vehicular traffic. IJP Road connects not only Islamabad with Rawal­pindi but also serves as major artery for the heavy transport coming from Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Taxila, Attock and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.

An official has said, “Now the IJP Road will be made signal free to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The protected U-turns will also be made at different locations to facilitate the local people.” He said, “We are putting in our best efforts to complete the project in early next year. All the relevant departments are working under central control room to avoid any kind of legal and administrative hurdle in completion of the project.”