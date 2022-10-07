Pakistan can upgrade hospitals by using Turkish technology

LAHORE:Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Deputy Health Minister Türkiye Associate Prof Tolga Tolunay inaugurated the three-day Pakistan-Türkiye Medica Expo-2022 at Expo Centre. Pakistani and Turkish medical, pharma and biomedical companies have set up their stalls at the expo.

Addressing the event and talking to the media representatives, the senior minister said that Türkiye, China, Singapore and other countries have invested in the Special Economic Zones in Punjab and this investment is an alternative to imports. Turkish investors have invested $500 million in various sectors in the Special Economic Zones of Faisalabad, he added.

He noted that the issuance of health cards was a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government. Through health cards, people are getting quality treatment facilities for free, he said, adding deep fraternal, friendly relations were established between Pakistan and Türkiye. Be it a flood or earthquake, or any other natural calamity, Türkiye has always stood by Pakistan. Türkiye also has a prominent position in medical technology and Pakistan can upgrade its hospitals by using Turkish technology, said Aslam Iqbal. He said that the PTI had created a special technology zone authority at the federal level for the promotion of technology. Special technology zones are being created in Punjab and the government will welcome Turkish investors in Special Economic Zones and Special Technology Zones, he further said.

The Punjab government was advancing Imran Khan's concept of an Islamic welfare state, he said and maintained that the concept of true freedom is incomplete without economic freedom. Without a judicious system of justice, there can be no prosperity, he said. A prosperous and developed Pakistan is our goal and we all have to work together to achieve this goal, he added.

Deputy Health Minister Tolga Tolunay said that the brotherhood of Pakistan and Türkiye is exemplary. Both countries have stood by each other in times of trouble. Türkiye has always supported Pakistan’s position on the Kashmirissue, he said and noted that practical steps are needed to increase bilateral trade as the volume of trade between the two countries is low.

Dr Yasmin Rashid and Akhtar Malik highlighted the initiatives for the promotion of the health sector and the cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in this sector. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Primary and Secondary Dr Irshad Ahmad, Secretary Specialised Health Imran Sikander Baloch, Chairman and CEO PBIT, VCs of medical universities, and a large number of students participated in the event.