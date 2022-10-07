Experimentation over: Pakistan to field best combination in NZ tri-series

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that the national team would play the tri-nation series in New Zealand with their best combination, having tested the bench strength during the home series against England.

“Pakistan checked various combinations during the recently concluded T20I series against England but now we will only be playing those players in the team who are the most expected for the World Cup,” he said in Christchurch on the eve of Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh.

“We tried different combinations in batting as well in bowling and checked our bench strength but now we will be going with only those players who are part of our World Cup combination or most expected to play,” he maintained.

Babar stated that the tri-series was a great opportunity for the team ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as conditions in New Zealand were similar to those of Australia, where the mega event would be hosted.

“This series is very important before the World Cup since the weather and conditions are similar. The weather is cold here just like in Australia. The wickets are bouncy here and we’ll get a bounce in Australia too,” he said at a media talk.

“So it’s a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for the World Cup,” he added.

Speaking of the opposing sides in the triangular series, the Pakistan captain said that no team in the T20I format could be labelled “an easy opponent”.

“New Zealand are especially strong in their home conditions. Black Caps have experience on their side. They have fast bowlers like Southee and Boult and then they have Kane Williamson. So, I think they have a very good combination,” Babar said.

Pakistan will be playing the tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts New Zealand from October 7 to 14. The same squad will then leave for Australia to play the World Cup.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign on October 23 with the blockbuster clash against the arch-rivals India at the iconic MCG stadium.

Schedule:

October 7, Bangladesh versus Pakistan, Hagley Oval.

October 8, New Zealand versus Pakistan, Hagley Oval.

October 9, New Zealand versus Bangladesh, Hagley Oval.

October 11, New Zealand versus Pakistan, Hagley Oval.

October 12, New Zealand versus Bangladesh, Hagley Oval.

October 13, Bangladesh versus Pakistan, Hagley Oval.

October 14, The Final, Hagley Oval.