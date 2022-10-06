Witness in Ajay Lalwani murder case killed

SUKKUR: A witness in the Ajay Lalwani murder case was killed on Wednesday in a road accident in district Khairpur.

Journalist Naresh Kumar, witness in the murder case of Ajay Lalwani, was killed after a truck rammed into his motorcycle at Karimabad National Highway in Khairpur. Police took the truck into its custody, while the driver managed to flee. Later, the police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Khairpur and added that the deceased journalist, a witness in the Ajay Lalwani case, was travelling to Saleh Patt in Sukkur from Khairpur.

PFUJ’s Central Vice President Imdad Phulpoto and others expressed suspicion over the incident and demanded investigation into it. They said they feared it is a planned accident to give clean chit to the killers of journalist Ajay Lalwani.