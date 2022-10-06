Seminar on driving training

Rawalpindi : National Logistics Cell (NLC) joined hands with Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), LPG companies, transporters, terminals and oil marketing companies for the cause of improving road safety while transporting sensitive liquid cargo across Pakistan, says a press release.

A seminar was organised by Applied Technologies Institutes of NLC at NLC Headquarters. Muhammad Arif Member Gas, OGRA was the chief guest on the occasion.

The participants of the seminar emphasized on honing skills of drivers enabling them to avoid road mishaps through proactive and reactive measures and impart them hands-on training to understand various factors that leads to fatal accidents. Besides minor troubleshooting, the defensive driving course educates drivers on anticipating possible road hazards and effective management of emergency situations for road safety.

Member Gas, OGRA while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of NLC for introducing best practices in logistics.