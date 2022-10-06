Meesha case adjourned

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar by October 18. In his suit, Zafar said the allegations tarnished his image in public and his family had been facing agony and pain. He asked the court to issue a decree against Shafi and direct her to pay Rs1bn as damages to him. The court has adjourned the hearing on the request of Meesha's counsel.