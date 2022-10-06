Doubling down

This letter refers to the news story ‘Senate briefed on ex-NAB chief’s perks, privileges’ (October 5, 2022). I will not discuss the amount that was paid to this gentlemen and what is also being paid to thousands of other retired government personnel. What is disturbing is that these persons are employed with various government departments on hefty pay packages after having retired from other official posts, enabling them to obtain dual benefits by drawing a pension along with their salary.

If any retired official obtains another government job, then their pension should be frozen till the completion of the post-retirement job. At least this will allow us to slightly curtail the ballooning pension budgets of the provincial and federal governments. This is a tall order to implement, because those who are benefiting from these dual perks of pension and a new salary are the ones who make these rules in the first place.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi