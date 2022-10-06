Doubling down

This letter refers to the news story ‘Senate briefed on ex-NAB chief’s perks, privileges’ (October 5, 2022). I will not discuss the amount that was paid to this gentlemen and what is also being paid to thousands of other retired government personnel. What is disturbing is that these persons are employed with various government departments on hefty pay packages after having retired from other official posts, enabling them to obtain dual benefits by drawing a pension along with their salary.
If any retired official obtains another government job, then their pension should be frozen till the completion of the post-retirement job. At least this will allow us to slightly curtail the ballooning pension budgets of the provincial and federal governments. This is a tall order to implement, because those who are benefiting from these dual perks of pension and a new salary are the ones who make these rules in the first place.
Ayub Malik
Rawalpindi
Our politicians don’t seem to realize that they are all chips off the same old block. None of them is truly better...
The last federal budget included some measures which were catastrophic for the real-estate sector. It is time for the...
The recent acquittals of top politicians in corruption cases run contrary to our ruling elite’s claims of ensuring...
This letter refers to the news story ‘PM Shehbaz refuses to inaugurate flood dashboard after unsatisfactory...
Ever since the monsoon rains hit Karachi, the main University Road has been in a sorry state. Just before the rains,...
Following the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amani, in police custody, riots and protests have broken out all...
Comments