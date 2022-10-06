Road to victory

Ever since the monsoon rains hit Karachi, the main University Road has been in a sorry state. Just before the rains, the road was dug up to install a new sewerage line near Safari Park. As soon as the rains started, the road began to crack. Months have passed, but the road has not been repaired as yet. Every day thousands of people, especially students, travel on this route as two Public Sector Universities are located on the road.

The KMC should take immediate steps to repair the damaged portions of University Road. Meanwhile, the Fix-It campaign party should spend less time trying to fix the ‘imported government’ and make greater efforts to work for the public interest; after all, 2023 is right around the corner.

M Hassan Abbasi

Karachi